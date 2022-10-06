In a bonanza for the youth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to start the process of filling around 2,500 posts in the state police department.

The Chief Minister said that the AAP government will recruit around 2,500 more cops in Punjab Police to augment its workforce for effectively maintaining the law and order, besides tackling challenges.

He said these posts include 1,156 constables in the intelligence and investigation cadre, 787 head constables in investigation and 560 sub-inspectors in investigation and intelligence, district and armed police cadre.

Mann added that the exams for recruitment of constables, head constables and sub-inspectors will be held on October 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

The Chief Minister asserted the government is focussing on “providing maximum employment to the youth, both in public and private sector”.

He added that till now more than 17,000 job letters have been handed over to the youth and more will be done in the future.

