INDIA

Punjab to fill around 2,500 posts in police department

NewsWire
0
0

In a bonanza for the youth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to start the process of filling around 2,500 posts in the state police department.

The Chief Minister said that the AAP government will recruit around 2,500 more cops in Punjab Police to augment its workforce for effectively maintaining the law and order, besides tackling challenges.

He said these posts include 1,156 constables in the intelligence and investigation cadre, 787 head constables in investigation and 560 sub-inspectors in investigation and intelligence, district and armed police cadre.

Mann added that the exams for recruitment of constables, head constables and sub-inspectors will be held on October 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

The Chief Minister asserted the government is focussing on “providing maximum employment to the youth, both in public and private sector”.

He added that till now more than 17,000 job letters have been handed over to the youth and more will be done in the future.

20221006-182202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha Congress workers protest against ED summon to Rahul Gandhi

    BJP OBC wing to organise 3-day training camp from June 16

    Maha: Tribal woman dies on husband’s shoulder enroute hospital

    British MP concerned over arrest of rights activist Nodeep