Punjab to host World Kabaddi Cup from Dec 1

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (IANS) The World Kabaddi Cup, dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, will be held from December 1 to 10 in Punjab, state Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi said on Wednesday.

The inauguration would be held at Guru Nanak Stadium in Sultanpur Lodhi followed by four matches.

The closing ceremony would be held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Dera Baba Nanak apart from the final match and matched for the third and fourth position.

Two matches would be played each at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Ferozepur, Sports Stadium in Bathinda and Yadavindra Sports Stadium in Patiala. The semifinals would be held at Charan Ganga Sports Stadium in Anandpur Sahib.

Sodhi said nine teams from India, the US, Australia, Britain, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan and Canada are participating.

Barring, Pakistan and Canada, all teams have got no-objection certificate from the Union government.

–IANS

