Punjab to install solar power photovoltaic projects of 300 MW

The state government on Monday decided to install solar power photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 300 MW in Punjab. These projects include 200 MW canal top solar PV power projects and 100 MW floating solar PV power project on reservoirs and lakes.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora here.

He said the proposed 200 MW canal top solar project would be installed in a phased manner, under which 50 MW would be installed in the first phase, while projects of remaining capacity would be installed in subsequent phases. These projects will be executed in build, operate and own (BOO) mode by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).

Discussing the feasibility for setting up of the projects, the minister said Viability Gap Funding (VGF) has been proposed to be claimed from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.

The canal top solar projects will be installed on small distributaries having less width, which will involve less civil works. Their cost is expected to be around Rs 5 crore per MW after taking in consideration of 20 per cent VGF.

The 200 MW canal projects will save at least 1,000 acres of agricultural land, besides generating local employment and preventing water evaporation from canals.

Similarly, the floating solar Projects are also a new emerging idea being implemented in the country for using the potential area on lakes and reservoirs, which will also lead to saving thousands acres of agricultural land.

The cost of floating solar projects would be around Rs 4.80 crore per MW after considering 20 per cent VGF.

