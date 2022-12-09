Punjab has great potential for water sports. Like rowing, kayaking and canoeing sports, special efforts will be made to promote dragon boat sports in the state, said Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 10th Senior Dragon Boat Racing Championship (Men and Women) being held at the rain-fed Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

Hayer said in the sport of rowing, the players of Punjab have become champions at the Asian Games and have represented India in the Olympic Games. In Mansa, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, there are many rowing sportsmen who have gained international fame.

To fulfil the dream envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab the leading state of the country in sports, the sports department is paying attention to every sport.

Recently, an amount of Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for buying boats for rowing in Ropar.

The minister said the sport of dragon boat is still new, but due to its similarity to rowing, the sport has a lot of potential to grow. He expressed hope that dragon boat sport will be a part of the Olympic Games in the future.

He assured that the state government would undertake all possible efforts for giving fillip to the sport.

On this occasion, the minister met with players from different states and welcomed them on their arrival in the capital of Punjab.

The National Championship is being held from December 9 to 11 in which around 500 players from 17 states are participating.

20221209-151005