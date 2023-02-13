Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday said the government would give priority to horse rearing as agriculture subsidiary occupation.

Addressing the gathering during prize distribution ceremony of the second Empire Horse Cup 2023 at Jandiali village in Ludhiana district, the minister said there are immense employment opportunities in this sector and the government will consider to bring horse rearing within the ambit of farmers.

Accompanying Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa as the chief guests, Bhullar said efforts would be made to promote Punjab horse breed ‘Nukra’ in other states.

About 500 horses from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Maharashtra participated in the horse cup and 120 of them were awarded prizes.

The ministers awarded first prize in stallion category to horse Dulla from Punjab, while Meera from Rajasthan in mares’ category got the first prize. The first prize was of Rs 71,000 and a trophy, while the second prize was Rs of 51,000. Ten horses were given prizes ranging from Rs 2,1000 to Rs 5,000 each.

Earlier in the day, Bhullar and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspected the exhibition of the Dairy Development Department in Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

They also inspected mobile vans for consumer awareness. Bhullar instructed the officials to create more awareness among the dairy farmers in remote villages through milk producer awareness camps.

