The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday gave the go-ahead for regularisation of standalone buildings constructed outside the municipal limits, without approval of the Housing and Urban Development Department but with strict adherence to the building by-laws.

The on-time settlement policy, for which applications will be accepted till March 31 next year would enable such buildings to be regularised with payment of a nominal fee and statutory government dues, besides bringing them within the ambit of planning and ensure safety of public.

Outlining the salient features of the policy, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said that it would be applicable to all pending cases and cases submitted by March 31, 2022.

Buildings which have been constructed as per building rules in conformity with Master Plans shall be considered.

All statutory charges are to be paid along with the regularisation fee, including Rs 20 per sq ft of covered area in case of farmhouses, Rs 20 for educational and medical institutions, Rs 35 for commercial, including hotel and eating joints, Rs 15 for industrial and Re 1 for religious and social charitable institutions.

Violation from building rules, only if compoundable, shall be compounded as per government policy.

It may be recalled that several industrial and joint associations of colleges have represented to the Chief Minister and the Housing and Urban Development Department for one-time settlement policy with a minor penalty.

Besides, the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion had also been requesting for reduction in regularisation charges to facilitate industries in the state.

Subsequently, the department also realised that these charges have increased manifold due to 10 per cent hike every year, and people are not coming forward to get their buildings regularised.

–IANS

vg/sdr/