Punjab to release 6,000 prisoners

Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) With a view to decongest prisons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab is going to release nearly 6,000 prisoners from jails across the state, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Thursday.

He said the prisoners would be released on parole for six weeks and undertrial prisoners on interim bail for six weeks.

The minister said there were around 24,000 prisoners lodged in 24 jails across the state against an authorised capacity of 23,488.

As per a Supreme Court committee report, the primary now aim is to protect the health of the prisoners and restrict the transmission of COVID-19 by decongesting prisons.

–IANS

vg/arm