After conducting a series of awareness events, the Punjab government would organise a state-level awareness function in Jalandhar on October 27 to further sensitise people on gender-based violence, an official statement said on Monday.

Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur would preside over the function, where information is to be disseminated over various issues including sex and gender, gender-based violence case management, and facilities being ensured at one-stop centres across the state.

The Social Security, Women and Child Development Department is organising the training and capacity building services for one-stop centres and related functionaries for gender responsive Covid-19 recovery in Punjab.

These workshops are focused to train frontline workers and functionaries at district and block level on the issues related to gender and gender-based violence.

These efforts are being initiated to apprise all stakeholders about the effective redressal mechanism in such cases besides to learn the process of service and support to the survivor of gender-based violence.

The district-level functionaries have been trained in these workshops.

20221024-171804