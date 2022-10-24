INDIA

Punjab to sensitise people on gender-based violence

NewsWire
0
0

After conducting a series of awareness events, the Punjab government would organise a state-level awareness function in Jalandhar on October 27 to further sensitise people on gender-based violence, an official statement said on Monday.

Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur would preside over the function, where information is to be disseminated over various issues including sex and gender, gender-based violence case management, and facilities being ensured at one-stop centres across the state.

The Social Security, Women and Child Development Department is organising the training and capacity building services for one-stop centres and related functionaries for gender responsive Covid-19 recovery in Punjab.

These workshops are focused to train frontline workers and functionaries at district and block level on the issues related to gender and gender-based violence.

These efforts are being initiated to apprise all stakeholders about the effective redressal mechanism in such cases besides to learn the process of service and support to the survivor of gender-based violence.

The district-level functionaries have been trained in these workshops.

20221024-171804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    16-yr-old Kerala girl dies after being hit by train

    CRY releases status report on International Missing Children’s Day 2021

    Kerala Excise raids business unit of accused arrested by DRI for...

    187 new cases, 2 deaths as Covid surges in J&K