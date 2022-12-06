With an aim to give a major push to industrial development, especially in the rural areas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state would soon set up 20 dedicated rural industrial hubs.

Chairing a meeting with industrialists here to solicit their views on draft industrial policy, the Chief Minister said it would serve the twin motives as it would give impetus to industrial development on one hand and open new vistas of employment for rural youth on the other.

He said these hubs will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate the industrialists in setting up their units. Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to the industrialists opting for setting up their units in these hubs, adding the state government is fully committed to accelerate industrialist development in Punjab.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also mooted the idea of ‘One District, One Product’ to ensure production of specialised goods in various districts.

He said this would help enhancing the productivity of the industrial goods and enabling the entrepreneurs to give the best quality of products from a single district.

Mann said a number of districts across the state have specialisation in several products, adding the potential of this can be tapped further by focusing on ‘One District, One Product’.

Dwelling on another agenda, the Chief Minister said the government is making efforts to further strengthen the single-window system for facilitating the investors.

He said the pragmatic policies of the government coupled with industrial peace and infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for the industrial development in the state.

Mann pointed out earlier the single-window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralised the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state.

However, the Chief Minister said his government has ensured that the single-window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state. He said this will further be streamlined so that industrialists do not face any sort of problem.

Mann also assured the industrialists that the pending issues pertaining to the change in land use (CLU) will also be resolved soon.

