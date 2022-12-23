Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has said that the state government would soon set up fast-track courts to facilitate Punjabi diaspora in addressing their issues on priority.

Presiding over third Punjabi NRIs’ ‘Naal Milni’ (meet) held here, Dhaliwal said the government was committed to redress their grievances by taking the initiative of such meets. He said this endeavour would go a long way in bringing positive results.

The minister said that the fast-track courts would be functioning dedicatedly for the speedy redressal of issues of non-resident Indians (NRIs) pertaining to civil cases.

“I have already talked with the Chief Minister in this regard,” said Dhaliwal, adding the proceedings will be initiated soon to establish such courts on priority.

Expressing satisfaction over the enthusiastic response of the Punjabi Diaspora towards the Milni initiative, Dhaliwal said the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He lauded the contribution being made by NRI Punjabis in the development of villages and cities.

He pointed out that nodal officers are being deputed in the districts, who would get the issues of NRIs done at the earliest without any delay.

In the presence of civil and police department officials, the minister heard the problems of NRIs from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts and directed that these complaints should be resolved immediately.

During the meeting, district counters were established where officials addressed the issues of the NRIs. A total of 170 cases were heard.

The minister urged the NRIs to actively participate in these meetings and said the next Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni would be held in Moga on December 26 and in Amritsar on December 30 for which NRIs can apply online.

