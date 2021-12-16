INDIA

Punjab to set up Punjabi Film Development Council

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi announced to set up a Punjabi Film Development Council to promote the Punjabi language and Culture.

He said the proposal in this regard would be cleared in the coming Cabinet meeting. It is the need of hour to promote the glorious cultural heritage of the state through films, which are the latest and most effective way of communication nowadays.

The Chief Minister envisioned that it will go a long way in showcasing rich cultural heritage of Punjab across the globe.

Channi said this during a function organised here on late Wednesday to honour Punjabi actors, singers, musicians and background artistes for their contribution to Punjabi culture.

The Chief Minister honoured Punjabi folk singer late Gurmeet Bawa and Sardool Sikander with Shan-e-Punjab tribute award and famous Punjabi musician Charanjit Ahuja and Punjabi actor Gaggu Gill with Shan-e-Punjab lifetime achievement awards.

Prominent amongst present on the ocassion included Sidhu Mooselwala, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and actors Yograj Singh, Upasna Singh, Satinder Satti, Ranjit Bawa and Master Saleem.

Singers Gippi Grewal, Sunanda Sharma and Ranjit Bawa who performed on the occasion were also honoured.

