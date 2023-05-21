Explaining the rationale behind extending the rights to telecast Gurbani from Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar to only one channel, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the government is ready to bear all expenditure to install hi-end techniques so that the Gurbani can be telecast on all channels free of cost.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said this is the need of the hour to disseminate the ‘Sarb Sanji Gurbani’ across the globe with an aim of spreading the universal message of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all).

He said it is strange that only one channel has been given exclusive rights for the telecast of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib. Mann said these rights should be given free of cost to all channels rather than confining it to a single channel.

The Chief Minister said this endeavour will go a long way in offering an opportunity to the Sangat to listen to the blissful Gurbani while sitting at their homes, even abroad.

Likewise, he said that it will also allow people to have a glimpse (darshan didar) of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib on their TV sets or other gadgets.

Mann said the government is ready to discharge the duty of bearing all the expenses for installing hi-tech equipment for the telecast of Gurbani live from Sri Harmandir Sahib on all the channels.

