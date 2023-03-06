INDIA

Punjab tourists ransack shops, houses in Himachal’s Manikaran

At least 30 tourists, mainly from Punjab, on Monday ransacked shops and houses in Himachal Pradesh’s Manikaran in Kullu district, famed for a Sikh shrine, police said.

The cause of the provocation is yet to be ascertained, an official told IANS, adding the situation is under control.

Videos of the ruckus were viral on the social media. Many parked vehicles and a nearby police station was pelted on with stones.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu spoke to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav and apprised him about the sistation.

“This is regarding Manikaran incident of last night and early morning. Do not fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP-HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Sh. Gaurav Yadav,” an official statement by the Himachal DGP said in a statement.

“All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Police assures of hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims,” he added.

The Manikaran shrine, located in the Parvati Valley along the banks of the Parvati river, is some 50 km from the Kullu district headquarters and 250 from state capital Shimla.

The area is also known for its hot springs of water with high sulphur concentration.

