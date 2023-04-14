BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Punjab transfers Rs 502.93 crore into bank accounts of wheat growers

NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab government transferred Rs 502.93 crore directly into bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day on Friday as the amount of minimum support price (MSP) at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal for procuring wheat, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said.

He said no value cut has been imposed on the farmers. As on Friday, eight lakh metric tons (LMT) of wheat has been procured by government agencies.

Arrangements to ensure smooth procurement operations in all centres have been put in place with directions to procure every single grain of foodgrain, he added.

20230414-192204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India on cusp of a turnaround in fortunes: RBI Governor

    Shares of renewable Cos rise on Centre’s green energy ambition

    Taiwan’s Hong Fu group to invest Rs 1,000 cr in TN...

    RERA has had a salutary effect, check its website before investing