INDIA

Punjab vehicle with AK-47 sticker challaned in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Pilibhit, Virendra Singh, has issued a challan and penalty of Rs 12,000 to a Maruti Gypsy from Punjab that had an AK-47 rifles sticker pasted on it.

The slogan “The world power of the Khalsa” was also painted on the car.

The matter has been referred to the district police for an appropriate probe, the ARTO said.

According to Singh, the vehicle was parked outside a private English medium school in Pilibhit city. It had Punjab registration number, and the driver was asked to produce documents, including fitness certificate of the vehicle.

The registration of the vehicle had expired in 2011 and it did not have a fitness certificate.

The driver, identified as Charanjeet Singh, could not produce his driving licence, the ARTO said.

An elderly woman, along with a child, was seated inside the car and had reached the school to receive children of her family, he said.

It could not be confirmed whether the woman was the vehicle owner.

Superintendent of police Atul Sharma said that keeping in view the gravity of the matter, he would look into the matter and ask the ARTO for necessary information about the vehicle.

20230214-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Anil Kumble thinks separate teams in red-ball, white-ball...

    Tharoor in Cong office to check delegate list, Gehlot arrives in...

    India ranks 3rd globally for total renewable additions in 2021: Report

    MP logs 221 new Covid cases; around 7 lakh children vaccinated...