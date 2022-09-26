The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Parveen Kumar, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesman said during the ongoing investigation in the alleged corruption for cutting khair trees, issuance of NOCs for commercial establishments, purchase of tree guards worth crores of rupees, etc, circumstantial evidences surfaced on record against Kumar, on the basis of which he was named accused.

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) had remained the CEO of CAMPA and a nodal officer for issuing NOCs in the Forest Department. Moreover, he was given charge as PCCF in October 2021 after Sangat Singh Gilzian became Forest Minister on September 26, 2021.

During preliminary investigations, Kumar stated that Gilzian allegedly pressurised him to arrange funds out of the funds of the department earmarked for various official activities.

Subsequently, Kumar hatched a conspiracy with Daljit Singh Gilzian, a nephew of the minister, and introduced him and Vipul Sehgal to Vishal Chauhan, another IFoS officer and told him to assist them as they will supply tree guards to the department without any tender or quotations.

