The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday got prosecution sanction from the administrative department of the state government against Congress’ former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to prosecute him.

He was arrested by the VB in June for his involvement in the organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of no-objection certificates, etc., in the department.

A spokesperson for the VB said a corruption case under sections 7, 7-A 13 (A) (1) and (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC was registered in Mohali.

This case was registered against the former forest ministers, contractors and officials of the forest department for indulging in corrupt activities.

20221206-185803