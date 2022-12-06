INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab Vigilance Bureau gets prosecution sanction against ex-minister

NewsWire
0
3

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday got prosecution sanction from the administrative department of the state government against Congress’ former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to prosecute him.

He was arrested by the VB in June for his involvement in the organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of no-objection certificates, etc., in the department.

A spokesperson for the VB said a corruption case under sections 7, 7-A 13 (A) (1) and (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC was registered in Mohali.

This case was registered against the former forest ministers, contractors and officials of the forest department for indulging in corrupt activities.

20221206-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal’s slain student leader Anis Khan’s brother attacked by unknown malefactors

    ‘He is 70 years, in an overcrowded prison’: SC on Gautam...

    Maha: 2 hardcore Maoists with Rs 12L reward, surrender

    Andhra govt struggles to contain endless illegal liquor production