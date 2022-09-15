The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against a Social Education and Panchayat Officer (SEPO) and three Panchayat Secretaries (PS) on charges of embezzlement in the funds of Gram Panchayat Manawa, Tarntaran district, amounting to Rs 8,85,000.

Giving details, a spokesperson of the VB informed that they had registered a case against Lal Singh, SEPO, holding charge of Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Valtoha, PS Rajbir Singh of gram panchayat Manawa, Village Development Officers (VDO) Paramjit Singh and Saraj Singh under sections 406, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of I.P.C. and 13(1) (A), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act at police station VB, Amritsar.

Rajbir Singh and Paramjit Singh have been arrested.

The alleged accused in connivance with each other had committed embezzlement by showing less contract amount to the tune of Rs.8,85,000 in the last two years.

20220915-184402