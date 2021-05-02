Punjab Kings (PBKS) were about 10 runs short and should have scored more in the middle overs against Delhi Capitals (DC), said stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal after their seven-wicket defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Agarwal captained the team in place of KL Rahul, who is set to have a surgery for acute appendicitis.

“He’s going for a surgery. Hopefully, he should be back. Would’ve liked two points but we were 10 short on that wicket and for the kind of powerplay they had, we had to really scramble there,” said Agarwal in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Agarwal won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 99 off 58 balls.

“One batsman had to bat through and that was the plan, it was my day and tried to get as many as we can. We didn’t get as many in the middle overs but at least ended well. We have to shut this off and turn up next game and put our best foot forward, figure ways how to get those two points,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/qma