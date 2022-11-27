INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab withdraws orders to mark red entry in land records for stubble burning

Punjab’s Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said orders to withdraw red entries in land records of farmers for stubble burning has been issued.

The government won’t let any farmer suffer losses, he said.

Dhaliwal said the red entries are not in the interest of the farmers of the state. Due to the red entry, the farmers would be deprived of taking loans, government facilities and subsidies, etc.

The minister emphasised on the need for farmers to adopt alternative methods for stubble management and this is the need of the hour that farmers support the government in making the state pollution free.

Talking about alternative methods of stubble management, the minister said the Indian Agricultural Research Institute has developed a solution for stubble burning in the form of a bio-enzyme called Pusa.

He said the state government this year provided 19,393 machines to the farmers on subsidy for stubble management, while in the last four years 90,433 machines were given.

He said a total of 109,815 machines are available with the farmers. According to the satellite information, from September 15 to November 26 in 2020, 2021 and 2022; 76,619, 71,122 and 49,876 cases of stubble burning, respectively, have been registered, which is 30 per cent less than the last year.

