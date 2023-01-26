Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said with the efforts of the government, the state will shine like the precious ‘Kohinoor’ gem by witnessing a holistic development in every arena.

Addressing the gathering here after unfurling the national Tricolor during a function to mark Republic Day here at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium, the Chief Minister gave a clarion call to people to extend fulsome support and cooperation to the government.

He urged the Punjabis residing across the globe to help the government in restoring the pristine glory of the state.

Mann vowed to take Punjab to new heights, and added that the government is committed to carve out an egalitarian society which the great martyrs and national leaders had envisioned.

The Chief Minister also said as a colony of British India, the country had suffered a lot but the brave and determined heroes of the freedom struggle made enormous sacrifices to remove the shackles of foreign imperialism.

He said it is on record that more than 90 per cent of the great patriots who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or other were Punjabis.

The Chief Minister said even 75 years after Independence, the dreams of the freedom fighters and great national heroes like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib B.R. Ambedkar remain unfulfilled.

He said people had high hopes from the successive governments that assumed power in the state through the decades after Independence, but most served to dash these hopes because corruption, poverty, unemployment and many other ills are still deeply embedded in the state.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi government which assumed the charge of office early this year has come like a breath of fresh air into Punjab as it is committed to fulfil the aspirations of people of the state.

The Chief Minister said now the time has come when every Punjabi must come forward for making a ‘Rangla Punjab’. He said Punjab is a blessed land and now the time has come to resurrect it for ushering a new era of progress and prosperity.

Mann said so far 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been dedicated to the people and more than 400 more clinics are being opened on January 27 to provide quality health facilities to the people of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said within the first few months of the formation of the government, more than 25,886 youths have been given appointment letters for government jobs and the entire recruitment has been done purely on the basis of merit and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that in order to solve the traffic problem of Bathinda city, an ultramodern bus stand will be constructed on the outskirts of the city.

He also said to facilitate the people, shuttle bus service will be started to the city. Mann also said Urban Estate VI will be constructed in Bathinda at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the parade led by parade commander Darpan Ahluwalia. He also took a salute from an impressive march past by contingents of Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Armed Police, NCC girls and boys, Bharat Scouts and Guides, besides the Punjab Police Brass band and other school bands.

