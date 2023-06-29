INDIA

Punjab women farmers condemn move on Uniform Civil Code

Expressing concern over the far-reaching effects of the Uniform Civil Code, the Mahila Kisan Union, a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, on Thursday condemned the hasty move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement this legislation.

The union has demanded to reconsider this decision so that it should not cause any harm to the diverse religious and cultural fabric of India.

In a statement, Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju said the saffron party “aims to establish a uniform law to control personal laws and matters, including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption of all communities and religions”.

She said the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution is laudable but regrettably, the “right-wing party’s approach to implementing this code on all communities lacks sensitivity and understanding of India’s rich cultural and religious diversity”.

The farmer leader said the BJP was hell bent on polarising the country vertically with such sensitive issues to win the next year’s general elections.

Raju said the implementation of uniform code without proper consultation with the stakeholders and the hasty step taken would violate the fundamental rights, undermine customs and traditions of various communities, tribals and especially religious and cultural minorities.

Furthermore, the MKU has also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unconditionally supporting the BJP for implementing this code, saying that these political leaders, being the “charioteers of the BJP’s agenda have betrayed the communities and sections whom they falsely claim to represent”.

She added AAP’s support to the saffron party was a disregard for the concerns and aspirations of the minority communities and shows a lack of understanding and empathy towards India’s diverse cultural, traditional and religious heritage.

