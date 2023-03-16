ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in US gym

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in the Bollywood film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, has been attacked in a gym in the US.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows the accused asking for water from people around while Aman is at knife point. Moments later, the actor finds the right moment, turns around and pins the accused to the ground. Others come running and do not let him escape.

According to media reports, the incident took place when Aman was exercising in the gym. The accused held a knife and threatened others.

Dhaliwal, who is currently hospitalised, has sustained injuries and scars on his torso, according to a report.

According to reports, after the incident, the police were called and the accused was handed over to them. The incident took place in the morning at Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks in the US.

20230316-132406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ to recreate magic of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s iconic...

    ‘TJMM’: Makers release teaser of a title for Ranbir-starrer Luv Ranjan...

    Kritika Singh: ‘Dharam Patnii’ can be a game-changer in my career

    Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ set for August theatrical release