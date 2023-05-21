COMMUNITYWORLD

Punjabi man stabs woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

NewsWire
0
0

A 44-year-old man from Punjab has been arrested for murdering a woman in Sparrow Park in Brampton – a city on the outskirts of Toronto.

Nav Nishan Singh stabbed to death Davinder Kaur, 43, on Friday.

According to police, its officers received a call about the stabbing at about 6 p.m.

When cops reached the crime spot, the victim was found with signs of trauma. Attempts to revive her failed as she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Singh was arrested at a short distance from the crime scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

A city of about 7,00,000 people, Brampton is home to the biggest concentration of the Punjabi community in Canada.

20230521-111001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 Brampton teens arrested for string of currency exchange shop robberies

    Appointment bookings for temporary road test centres in Niagara, Sarnia and...

    Toronto administers more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Ontario’s Deputy Premier Christine Elliott not seeking re-election in June