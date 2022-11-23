ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Punjabi singer Harnoor releases music video ‘Chandni Raat’ set in Vancouver

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi singer Harnoor says his latest track ‘Chandni Raat’, which has been shot in Vancouver, Canada, is all about the emotions of love and romance.

He says: “Chandni Raat is a track which is indeed very close to my heart. This soulful melody is best suited for a night with your loved one. We are celebrating the purity of love and two hearts coming together through this song.”

Harnoor is best known for songs such as ‘Waalian’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Parshawan’, ‘Chan Vekhya’ and ‘Face to Face’.

Sharing his experience of shooting for the song, Harnoor said: “It was fun and also challenging because of the freezing temperatures, but the team showed their dedication and made the song a perfect package. I just can’t wait to present the song. I hope ‘Chandni Raat’ gets the love and support I have always received from my fans and followers.”

‘Chandni Raat’ has been written and composed by Karan Thabal, and produced by Mxrci.

20221123-193802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jailhouse Jock: Bachchan Jr’s BTS moments on ‘Dasvi’ shoot

    Pa Ranjith to direct Vikram’s next

    Ajay, Kajol wish Nysa as daughter turns 18

    Values of Indian women inspire actress Geetanjali Tikekar