Punjab’s 2nd corona dead patient was ‘granthi’ too

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) Punjab has reported the second death due to coronavirus, officials said on Monday. He was in a close contact with the state’s lone casualty Baldev Singh and both were ‘granthis’.

They had returned from Germany and Italy and mingled freely with the people despite advisory on landing in Delhi’s IGI Airport on March 7 for isolation at home.

Harbhajan Singh, 62, died Sunday night and was a resident of Hoshiarpur town. He was undergoing treatment at Government Medical Hospital in Amritsar.

Both — Baldev Singh and Harbhajan Singh — were ‘granthis’, the keeper and the reader of the Sikh scripture.

Harbhajan Singh’s wife, son and daughter-in-law and a neighbour have been undergoing coronavirus treatment at Hoshiarpur.

Medical history of Harbhajan Singh says he was diabetic and suffering from hypertension.

Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Dhillon told the media in Amritsar that Harbhajan Singh had travel history with Baldev Singh.

So far approximately 70 per cent of state’s COVID-19 positive cases have been traced to ‘super spreader’ Baldev Singh, a resident of Banga town in Nawanshahr district who died owing to a heart attack, but was diagnosed to be coronavirus positive after his death.

Baldev Singh is suspected to have infected 27 people, comprising his 14 family members.

Apprehending major outbreak, the state government has been closely monitoring through contact tracing Baldev Singh’s acquaintance mainly in Nawanshahr, renamed Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts, the hotbed of NRIs.

However, no new case of coronavirus has been reported in Punjab in the past two days.

