INDIA

Punjab’s ex-Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Former Finance Minister of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP on Wednesday here in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the party’s national General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Manpreet Singh Badal, the estranged nephew of former Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Prakash Singh Badal, had joined the Congress in January 2016.

Reportedly, Manpreet Singh Badal did not share cordial relations with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

In his almost three-decade-long political career, this is the fourth party that he has joined.

While addressing the media after joining the BJP, he said: “I have been in politics for 30 years. I met a ‘sher’ (lion) a few days a ago and he was the Home Minister of India. He told me that Punjab had been attacked 400 times and that we will do everything for Punjab. This statement touched me as I am always concerned for Punjab and the future of Punjab.”

Meanwhile, in his resignation letter addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Manpreet Singh Badal said that “a coterie of men in Delhi is running the affairs in Punjab and this has only increased factionalism”.

He further said that his “initial enthusiasm gradually gave way to disillusionment”.

“I do not see the point in elaborating extensively on all the proceedings that led to my ultimate and irrevocable disaffection. Suffice it to say that the manner in which the Congress party has conducted its affairs and taken decisions, especially with regard to Punjab, has been disheartening, to say the least,” he added in the letter.

20230118-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam Police killed 51 people since May last year, govt tells...

    Yogi in Bengal on Tuesday

    Phulwari Sharif case to be investigated by NIA

    Efforts on to conduct Winter Session in new Parliament building: MoS