Punjab’s first coronavirus patient tests negative: CM

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, who returned from Italy and undergoing treatment in a government hospital, has tested negative and will be discharged on Friday, said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

“Happy to share that our first case of COVID admitted to Government Medical College Amritsar has successfully recovered & tested negative,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“The patient will be discharged today. It’s a great moment for us. I am sure we will win this War Against #Covid19,” he added.

The state on March 9 tested the first positive case for the coronavirus.

The man returned to Amritsar from Milan via Delhi on March 4 along with his two family members.

The patient belongs to Hoshiarpur town and has been hospitalised Government Medical College in Amritsar along with his son.

A total of 33 patients in Punjab tested positive till Thursday with one death last week of Baldev Singh, 70, who had a travel history to Germany via Italy.

A trail of coronavirus community spread to 22 people related to Baldev Singh of S.B.S. Nagar district from where 18 people tested positive, all belonging to his family.

–IANS

vg/rs/