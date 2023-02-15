INDIA

Punjab’s new Chief Electoral Officer assumes charge

NewsWire
0
0

IAS officer Sibin C. on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab.

A 2005-batch officer, he had served as Additional CEO, Punjab, during 2017 Assembly election and 2019 Lok Sabha election.

After assuming charge, he said he is honored to have been given the responsibility to lead the democratic institution in the state. A lot has been done during the last 17 years by the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections and enhance the purity of the electoral roll, he added.

“The office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, will work determinedly to uphold the democratic spirit and ensure ease of electoral processes for the voters right from voter registration till voting,” he said.

Sibin C also said technology will further be made the major instrument for bringing transparency and ensuring ease of voter services for better election management and operation.

20230215-203202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian rocket maker Agnikul gets patent for single-piece rocket engines

    Income Tax raids on BMC Shiv Sena leader’s premises

    Odisha vigilance arrests 3 govt officers

    Peon of Congress leaders giving sermons: Manish Tewari