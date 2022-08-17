ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Purab Kohli reveals his reason behind doing ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’

Actor Purab Kohli says that the major reason behind doing the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is its director Rohan Sippy.

The third installment of Criminal Justice has Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

“This is actually the second time I got approached for Criminal Justice. They wanted me in the second season too but I couldn’t be a part as I was filming for a different project and there were date clashes. But I am so glad that I got a second chance in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Extremely happy to be a part of season 3,” said the star.

Purabh also added how working with the season’s director, Rohan Sippy had always been on his list.

“Rohan and I wanted to work for a very long time. A major reason behind accepting this role was him,” the star added.

The award-winning show ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

It will air on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26.

