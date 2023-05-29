ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

‘Purely my choice’: Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

NewsWire
0
0

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.

Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user’s post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other.

The picture was shared by the user with the caption: “Is this a choice of a human being?”

Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.”

Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’. She was later seen in ‘Secret Superstar’.

The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

20230529-122602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kishwer Merchant: I ditched my usual glamorous look for ‘Dear Ishq’

    Raveena Tandon hits back at trolls who shamed her for not...

    Mohanlal: We are witnessing new era when viewing habits are evolving

    From singing kirtans to bagging ‘Indian Idol 13’ trophy, Rishi Singh...