Puresight Systems, the exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Pranjit Hazarika as its new CEO.

The company said Hazarika brings with him over two decades of experience in the FMCG, mobile handsets and consumer electronics industry, having worked with several leading brands in various capacities.

“With the rapid adoption of home automation and cleaning products in India, there is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our product offerings and reach more customers. I look forward to working with the team at Puresight Systems and iRobot to drive innovation, and growth while enhancing the overall customer experience,” Pranjit Hazarika, CEO at Puresight Systems, said in a statement.

As CEO of Puresight Systems, Hazarika will lead the company’s efforts to expand its product portfolio and market presence in India.

He will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy, building strong partnerships with online and offline partners, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

According to the company, Hazarika has expertise in scaling up businesses and is an all-round business development professional having competency across various functions of the business.

Before joining Puresight, he was engaged as a core team member at “Farmers Mandi,” where they were digitising the supply chain network of agricultural products and brought farmers closer and directly to the retailers.

He was also the co-founder of Punta India Pvt Ltd in the space of consumer electronics and IT accessories sector.

