Puresight Systems, the exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India, on Tuesday launched the robot vacuum and mop ‘Roomba Combo j7+’, powered by iRobot OS intelligence, in the country.

Priced at Rs 89,900, the Roomba Combo j7+ is available for purchase starting June 20 on the company’s official website and select retailers.

The company also launched the Roomba Combo j7 robot vacuum and mop without the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal at a price of Rs 69,900.

“The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs, and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With a more than 30-year heritage, iRobot is continuing to strengthen our brand and products through digital innovation,” Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, said in a statement.

The Roomba Combo j7+ recognises more than 80 common objects, which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more.

It also allows the robot to detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys, and solid pet waste, according to the company.

To make cleaning even easier, users can connect the robot to their voice assistant and tell it to clean specific rooms or specific objects in their home, and it will do so instantly.

The Roomba Combo j7+ understands more than 600 voice commands.

