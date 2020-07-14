Puri hits back at Priyanka again, reveals identity of caller

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) An IANS story has dominated the political discourse since this morning. In what has turned out to be a political game of brinkmanship, a tit for tat, Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri has called it like it should be.

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continuing to live in denial, Puri in charge of LBZ hit back once again in what could only be described as a broadside. He has pretty much revealed the identity of the caller. And as if all this wasn’t enough, he reacted to fellow Union Minister Smriti Irani saying: Govt ‘factchecks’ Priyanka, backs IANS.

Puri’s latest tweets say: “Would only request you to first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public.

“Streak of entitlement & playing victim don’t go well together.

“The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy…the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith.”

This came after Priyanka reacted to an earlier tweet which had called her bluff: “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August…”

Now Puri’s latest tweet and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani’s rapid fire has left nothing to imagination as to the identity of the person who called up BJP leaders.

Here is Smriti Irani’s tweet: “Facts and CONgress can never go ‘hand’ in ‘hand’… The ‘fact’ that a notice had to be served and dues were not paid speaks for itself…The Congress leader called you @HardeepSPuriji coz high command ka order hai.”

–IANS

sb/in