INDIA

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express stranded as tree falls on train

NewsWire
0
0

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express got stranded between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations in Odisha since around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday after a big tree fell on the train, causing partial damage on the front portion, impacting the overhead electrical equipment, an official said.

A tree fell on the overhead electric line and the train was subsequently hit by it. The train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, has been halted due to overhead wire damage.

The tree is said to have fallen due to a storm near Bhadrak.

“The train is expected to resume running in some time,” said an official of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The overhead wire equipment was repaired and a diesel engine would clear (move) the train from the site to Manjuri Road as the pantograph was entangled with the overhead wire, the official said.

After the train is cleared up to Manjuri Road, it will again function with its own engine up to the destination.

20230521-203002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defence Ministry identifies 18 platforms for industry-led development

    Captive gray langur rescued by PETA

    UP govt to help Dalits turn entrepreneurs

    NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against CPI-Maoist member in Kozhikode case