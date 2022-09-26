INDIA

Purnea election officer loses Rs 1 lakh to cyber fraud

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR has been lodged against unknown cyber fraudsters for fleecing Rs 1 lakh from the district election officer of Purnea, an official said on Monday.

Posing as Divisional commissioner of the district Gorakh Nath, the criminals messaged Niwas Kumar from a number which had the former’s photo as the DP. They asked Kumar to transfer Rs 1 lakh urgently to the number.

An FIR in this regard has been registered in Khajanchi Haat police station of Purnea based on the statement of Niwas Kumar.

Without cross checking with the divisional commission, Kumar transferred Rs 1 lakh to the number. After sending the money, he contacted the divisional commissioner to confirm its receipt. He was shocked to know that no such money was demanded and realised that he was cheated by cyber criminals.

“A similar incident took place 10 days ago when a number of officers of the Purnea division contacted me on being asked to pay some money on a particular mobile number. The officers contacted me for the verification and I said that I had not demanded money from anyone,” Gorakh Nath said.

“I have directed the district SP of Purnea to investigate the incident and nab the accused. I also appeal to the common people to inform local people every time such messages come on their mobile phones,” he said.

20220926-125005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar’s big NDA allies in dilemma over issues raised by smaller...

    Kisan Rail transports 1st load of Telangana mangoes to Delhi

    Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar to be next Indian Navy chief

    Militants detonate IED in J&K’s Kulgam