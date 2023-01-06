Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Friday inaugurated India’s first-of-its-kind inclusive festival – ‘Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity’ in Goa.

The three-day festival aims to showcase “how we can come together to create a welcoming and inclusive world for everyone”.

As part of the festival, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in association with Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) has organised a two days Sensitization Workshop on January 6-7 in Goa.

This workshop was also inaugurated by Virendra Kumar.

Kumar said that Goa was earlier known for its New Year celebrations but now with the introduction of Purple Fest, Goa will establish a milestone in Divyangjan empowerment.

“Through the ‘Divya Kala Mela’, held in December 2022 in Delhi, we have experienced that Divyangjan can be entrepreneurs and they come up with innovative ideas,” he said.

He stated that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act was introduced in 2016 to ensure that persons with disabilities are empowered.

He said that since then, the act has helped to bring accessibility, confidence and self-reliance to the lives of aDivyangjan’.

Observing that such festivities that celebrate the spirit of inclusivity are essential for boosting the confidence of persons with disabilities as well as sensitising society towards their needs and issues, he remarked that the Purple Festival will also give a new direction to the growth and development of our society.

