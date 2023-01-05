HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar will inaugurate ‘Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity’, India’s first festival of inclusion, in Goa on Friday.

At the festival which aims to showcase how we can come together to create a welcoming and inclusive world for everyone, the minister will also be addressing a sensitisation workshop on empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Aimed at furthering the spirit of inclusion, the Purple Fest will feature a variety of exciting live performances, sporting events, grand exhibitions, immersive experience zones, accessible movie screenings, and discussions on vital subjects like inclusive education, tourism, employment, and independent living.

As part of the festival, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, in association with Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), is organising a two days sensitization workshop on January 6 and 7.

The workshop will feature best practices in the field of disability with a focus on improving accessibility addressing implementation related issues of various schemes and programmes for persons with disabilities, and innovations and action plan in the field of accessibility. The workshop will witness participation from stakeholders from all over the country.

