A purported video of a liquor party inside a car allegedly belonging to a minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

In the video, three youth can be allegedly seen consuming alcohol.

The opposition Congress has tweeted the video alleging that the car belonged to the state Health Minister.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, has shared the video along with a tweet.

“The vehicle in which liquor trade was being carried out allegedly belongs to the state Health Minister and the person seen driving the car is reportedly the Minister’s private driver. The alleged video is captured near a school under the Satlapur police station area. The current regime (BJP) is an intoxication friendly government that is ruling the state,” Saluja said.

The purported video shows three youth sitting in a car with a number plate belonging to a government-owned vehicle, starting with MP 02.

A youth can be seen sitting in the car consuming a drink. Afterwards, the people from the nearby village surround the car, resulting in a brawl. The local villagers can be seen trying to catch hold of the car keys, but the driver quickly moved the car away.

IANS has not confirmed the authenticity of the purported video. No BJP leader has commented on the matter yet.

–IANS

