In a renewed push for agro export promotion to achieve USD 23.56 billion target for 2022-23, APEDA, an export promotion body for agricultural products of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has made an outreach strategy.

Officials said that nearly 300 events will be organised under the plan in the current year for boosting exports. The APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) has planned to create awareness among stakeholders of food export by highlighting its impact on human life through various online platforms, including social media platforms.

As per the proposed outreach strategy, it is planned to establish a strong and regular connection with exporters, farmers, Agriprenures, food processors, logistics providers, foreign exchange management companies, etc, with the help of different mainstream publications and electronic channels as well as prominent social media platforms by highlighting a list of potential products have an abundant export potential.

A list of potential markets will also be displayed at various social media platforms. Besides country-wise and product-wise specific requirements of India’s export potential, products would be highlighted especially at the APEDA portal for exporters.

Also, quick updation of importing countries’ requirements immediately may be circulated among the stakeholders and product wise benefits of India’s exports to its preferential partner countries would also be highlighted to grab more opportunity in the partner countries.

To attract more exporters, APEDA export procedures would be circulated at various platforms especially at electronic media and one pager news of its procedure for export to be circulated at grass root and village level along with its benefits.

Working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call towards creating Atmanirbhar Bharat, focus is on nurturing potential budding Agriprenures through practical and technical training and motivate them to choose agriculture export as an attractive career.

The apex agro export promotion body of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry also proposed to organise a programme for Agriprenures to harvest export opportunities from diversified agro climatic zones in India.

The stakeholders in agri supply chain such as farmers, students, officials, etc would be oriented for agriculture export procedures, guidelines, fiscal and financial incentives in agri supply chain from government, sanitary and phyto-sanitary issues in supply chain viz., residues, maximum residue limits, traceability, etc.

