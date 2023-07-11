Christopher Nolan’s biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ is just weeks away, and hyping up what is the longest movie the director has ever made, the movie just got a new ‘Pushing the Button’ featurette video that dives deeper into the story.

It has the director, cast and crew giving their reactions and how they went on to tell the story of ‘The Father of the Atom Bomb’.

Talking about his interest in the movie, Nolan said: “I’ve been interested in Oppenheimer’s story for a long time. At some point, I learned this key piece of information that in the lead up to the Trinity test they were dealing with the very small possibility that when they push that button they would set fire to the atmosphere of the earth and destroy the entire planet, and yet they pushed that button.”

Recreating that fear and uncertainty, Nolan added: “I wanted to take the audience into that extraordinary moment in human history.”

Describing the movie, Matt Damon said: “This is the most important story of our time. The stakes could never be higher.” Cillian Murphy noted, “It’s profound, but it is told in a very human way.”

Robert Downey Jr. added: “Everything Chris Nolan has done, has been a prelude to this movie.” Emily Blunt gushed: “This is not a movie, it’s an experience. It’s a heart-in-your-mouth thriller.”

Wanting to keep things as real as possible, Nolan has used zero CGI in the movie to recreate the nuclear blast, along with all its intricacies in a stunning fashion, entirely through practical effects, which have been among the many highlights of the film.

Nolan’s film is based on the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It had earlier been billed as the story of a race against time, with the Americans hurrying to make their weapon before Nazi Germany completed its own.

‘Oppenheimer’ also explores the deep-rooted fear of the scientists and the military leaders involved in the project, who knew that they had just given humanity the means to destroy itself.

‘Oppenheimer’ features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett in prominent roles.

The movie will hit the big screen on July 21.

