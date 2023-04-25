INDIA

Pushed policemen in self-defence, says Sharmila

NewsWire
0
1

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila clarified on Tuesday that she pushed some policemen in “self-defence” during an incident that occurred outside her house on Monday.

Soon after release from Chanchalguda Jail, she denied attacking police personnel. She said she pushed some male police officers in self-defence as they were trying to touch her.

Sharmila, who was granted bail by a city court, claimed that the police released only a few videos. She wanted to know why videos in which she was threatened were not made public.

The sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was released from jail on Tuesday morning after her lawyers submitted court documents to the jail officials.

Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. She wanted to know if KCR was finding himself incapable of running the administration. “Has KCR come to the Secretariat any day? Has he fulfilled the promises made to people? Except for corruption, he has done nothing,” she said.

The YSRTP leader wondered if submitting a memorandum to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was a crime.

Police had stopped Sharmila from leaving her house on Monday as she was heading to the office of the SIT, which is probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case. As she sat on protest in front of her house, police detained her. She allegedly manhandled police personnel.

Sharmila was booked and arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel on duty. Later, a city court sent her to judicial custody for 14 days.

The court on Tuesday granted her conditional bail.

20230425-201805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC allows ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay, Ajay Chandra to apply for bail

    Misa Bharti, Faiyaz Ahmed file RS nominations in Patna

    MP to implement PESA Act on Birsa Munda’s birth anniv: Shivraj

    Raje aide’s letter against LoP intensifies faction feud in Rajasthan