Pushkar, Gayathri reveal why they decided to cast Radhika Apte in ‘Vikram Vedha’

The husband-wife director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the recently released two-hero film ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Bollywood heavy-weights Hrithik Rohan and Saif Ali Khan in titular roles, has opened up on the reason behind casting actress Radhika Apte in the film.

Elaborating on the same, the duo said in a joint statement, “We wanted someone with great acting chops to play the role of Priya. It required someone who can stand up to both Vikram (played by Saif) and Vedha (played by Hrithik). Radhika Apte seemed like the perfect fit for it. And our choice proved right. She was so real and brought gravitas to the character. The little nuances Radhika brought in enriched Priya.”

Radhika plays the role of a Vedha’s lawyer and Vikram’s wife in the film.

The directors further mentioned, “When we met her for the first time, it was almost like meeting a long lost friend. She’s a thorough professional, always ready to do more than what was expected. It was an absolute pleasure to work with her.”

‘Vikram Vedha’ is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. The Tamil film too was directed by Pushkar-Gayathri.

