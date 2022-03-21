Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Caretaker Dhami on Monday was elected as leader of BJP Uttarakhand legislative party at a meeting in Dehradun. Central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenkshi Lekhi were present in the meeting.

BJP Uttarakhand election in-charge Pralhad Joshi was also present in the legislative party meeting. State in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Members of Parliaments from state also attended the meeting.

Congratulating Dhami after the legislative party meeting, Rajnath Singh said that all round development of Uttarakhand will happen under him. “Dhami left an impression by running a government for six months,” Singh said.

The BJP created history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation. The BJP has won the second term in Uttarakhand by winning 47 seats out of 70 but the incumbent chief minister Dhami lost the poll from Khatima.

Speculation have started over Dhami’s future after defeat, but the BJP leadership has given him the responsibility to run a government for full term. On July 4, last year Dhami was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Tirath Singh Rawat.

Dhami worked in different positions in the RSS’ students wing ABVP for many years. He also served as president of BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms.

Rawat on Friday late evening submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Rawat, a Lok Sabha member from Garhwal seat, and as per the rules, needs to be sworn in as an elected MLA within six months of taking over as the Chief Minister.

20220321-180004