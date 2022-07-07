Writer and director Sukumar who helmed ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, became a pan-India blockbuster, which is something even Sukumar never expected it would be and now it seems he has found a novel way to make the sequel to ‘Pushpa’ bigger, brighter and a lot more entertaining than the first.

Sukumar has a reputation of being one of the most democratic moviemakers of Telugu cinema and so in his own way has decided to invite young writers not only from Telugu but also from other language industries of India as well to contribute, episodes, scenes and even shots and frames for the screenplay of ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’.

For this, he will also be paying the writers a handsome amount upfront and then he will choose based on his discretion as to which scene he would want to incorporate from the various “screenplay suggestions” in his final draft.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a known producer from Hyderabad reveals, “This is a unique novel and very productive way of enhancing a screenplay. In this way, upcoming writers get an opportunity to work and be paid well for their work. In turn, Sukumar gets to spruce up his Pushpa sequel in ways that would not have been possible if he relied only on his own writing skills.”

‘Pushpa – The Rise’ released in 2021 and it was a Telugu action-drama movie that became the biggest blockbuster post pandemic. The movie revolves around a labourer called Pushpa who rises up in the world of sandalwood smuggling and ends up making several enemies.