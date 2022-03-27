Director Sukumar, who scored a blockbuster hit with ‘Pushpa’ recently, conveyed his best wishes to S.S. Rajamouli, as he loved the sensational ‘RRR’.

Lifting the ‘Magadheera’ director up to the skies, Sukumar pens a heartfelt note in the form of a Telugu poem.

“Even though we are next to you, we have to run, to reach you. Even though we are in the sky, we need to lift up our heads to look at you”, the ‘Pushpa’ director wrote.

Sukumar continued, “The only difference between you and us, Rajamouli, is, you can make a film like this and we can only watch it”.

It is a known fact that despite being in a competitive position, Rajamouli and Sukumar have always shared a cordial relationship with each other.

Sukumar, during an event, also mentioned that he had no plans to make ‘Pushpa’ as a pan-India movie, but Rajamouli was the one who insisted on doing that.

‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR released a couple of days ago, creating many records and shattering a few.

20220327-141803