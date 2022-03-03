ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar turns narrator for Sharwanand, Rashmika movie

By NewsWire
‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar has turned the narrator for the upcoming movie ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair.

Sukumar’s voice-over for the movie has become one of the interesting aspects for the moviegoers, as the movie will hit the screens on Friday.

Sharwanand, who has a strong appeal among the family audience, seems to be quite confident of the movie’s success, as it is expected to touch multiple entertaining aspects.

Sharwanand is seen in the role of a desperate unmarried person, who wants to get married, but the ladies in his house make it difficult to give it a nod, even after multiple bridal glances.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna plays a woman who is strong-willed. On meeting Sharwanand, she rejects him, pointing at his flaws, which is shown in a witty narrative.

The movie has a runtime of 141 minutes including ads and end credits. This is a crisp duration for a family entertainer like ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’.

‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ is directed by Kishore Tirumala of ‘Nenu Shailaja’ fame, while it is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

