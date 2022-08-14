ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pushpa’ music composer Devi Sri Prasad to hoist Indian flag on Times Square

One of the leading music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Devi Sri Prasad, who was most recently in the news because of his score for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will hoist the Tricolour at Times Square in New York on the Independence Day-eve.

The music director, who has delivered several chartbusters, took to social media to make this announcement.

He said: “I am truly honoured to be invited as the Guest of Honour for the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in New York and the Indian flag hoisting on Times Square on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India.”

The event has been organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA).

Interestingly, mega star Kamal Haasan, too, will be in the United States on Independence Day. He will hoist the National Flag at an event organised by the Association of Indo-Americans in the United States. The actor will also be honoured for completing 63 years in the Indian film industry.

