ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pushpa’ music director Devi Sri Prasad to launch his first Hindi single

NewsWire
0
0

Post the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, musician Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is all set to surprise everyone with his first-ever Hindi single.

DSP, who has worked in over 100 films in the South music industry and even given several Hindi blockbusters like ‘Dhinka Chika’ (‘Ready’), ‘Daddy Mummy’ (‘Bhaag Johnny’), ‘Seeti Maar’ (‘Radhe’), and ‘Naacho Re’ (‘Jai Ho’), became an overnight sensation pan-India with the music of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ that took over by storm.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar is all set to announce a mega collaboration with the musician for the Hindi single.

Details remain unknown at this juncture.

His recent blockbuster tracks include ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Saami Saami’.

20220927-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahika Sharma: Menstrual hygiene should be prioritised amid Covid lockdown

    Working with Pankaj Tripathi is like being in acting school: Khushboo...

    Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir

    Hasan Zaidi: It’s not like actors are never satisfied, but we...