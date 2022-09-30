ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pushpa’ music director: Love for MJ resulted in my passion for music videos

NewsWire
0
0

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who is releasing a Hindi single, said that his love for music and king of pop Michael Jackson resulted in his passion for music videos.

DSP has just confirmed that he will be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series for his first hindi single’s music video.

“I am definitely blessed to have this opportunity. To be at the helm of something new makes me extremely grateful. My Love for music and Michael Jackson resulted in my passion for music videos,” he said.

The musician added: “Right now the music industry is experimental and is expanding and it is quite joyous to be a part of that revolution. I am very excited and emotional since this is my first ever Hindi single music video and my only hope is that since this is for the fans, I hope they will like it.”

“It is honestly the love I have received from the fans that has led me here. I hope my work continues to be loved and I keep making music that the people want.”

Devi Sri Prasad has a jam packed schedule ahead. He is working on ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Bawaal’, ‘Drishyam 2’ and also a new Surya movie amongst many other projects spanning multiple languages.

20220930-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood’s ‘gora’ who played both Zafar and Mountbatten – and interviewed...

    Preity Zinta to debut on OTT soon!

    Reena Roy tells why people ran away from her after ‘Naagin’

    Ishan Mishra gets candid about his role in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’