‘Pushpa: The Rise’ music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who is releasing a Hindi single, said that his love for music and king of pop Michael Jackson resulted in his passion for music videos.

DSP has just confirmed that he will be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series for his first hindi single’s music video.

“I am definitely blessed to have this opportunity. To be at the helm of something new makes me extremely grateful. My Love for music and Michael Jackson resulted in my passion for music videos,” he said.

The musician added: “Right now the music industry is experimental and is expanding and it is quite joyous to be a part of that revolution. I am very excited and emotional since this is my first ever Hindi single music video and my only hope is that since this is for the fans, I hope they will like it.”

“It is honestly the love I have received from the fans that has led me here. I hope my work continues to be loved and I keep making music that the people want.”

Devi Sri Prasad has a jam packed schedule ahead. He is working on ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Bawaal’, ‘Drishyam 2’ and also a new Surya movie amongst many other projects spanning multiple languages.

20220930-144204